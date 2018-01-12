Sweater weather to return for holiday weekend

Pull those sweaters back out of the closet, and put away the beach bags, the area is in for a cool weekend as winter weather in Florida will start creeping its way back into the area before the holiday.
But, the sun should return after a foggy and cloudy Friday, just in time for the holiday and the opening weekend of the Manatee County Fair while staying comfortably cool for the livestock there.
Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 60, but lows will dip into the 40s, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday will see more sunshine with a high near 58 and a low again in the 40s, according to the NWS.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be slightly warmer and sunny, with a high near 63.
Highs are expected to remain in the 60s through Wednesday with lows in the 40s and 30s. Thursday, temperatures are expected to take a small dip, with a high near 57, but will still be sunny.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
