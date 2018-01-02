Wind chill advisory in effect for Manatee, Sarasota through Tuesday morning

While Florida may not be seeing quite the frigid temperatures some parts of the country are experiencing, it’s no tropical paradise right now.
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for Manatee and Sarasota counties Tuesday morning as unseasonably chilly winds whistle through the Tampa Bay area.
The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Meteorologists for the NWS expected the wind chills to drop temperatures below 35 degrees for at least a couple of hours overnight. A freeze warning is in effect for Citrus County Tuesday.
In Manatee County, officials estimated wind chill values as low as 33 degrees early Tuesday morning.
Never miss a local story.
Tuesday will still be breezy and there’s a small chance of rain, according to Spectrum Bay News 9. The NWS calls for a high of about 58 with about a 20 percent chance of rain overnight.
There is also a 50 percent chance of showers Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m, according the NWS. The high will be near 58 with a low of around 42 that night.
But after the rain, meteorologists are calling for more cooler air to move in.
Thursday, while expected to be sunny, will see a high of around 57 but a low of nearly 37 by Thursday night, according to the NWS.
A mostly sunny Friday will see a high near 55 with temperatures dropping to about 38, and Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of around 59 and lows in the 40s.
Sunday and Monday could see some warmth, with highs predicted at 69 and 74, respectively, according to the NWS. Monday, however, also comes with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments