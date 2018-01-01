Manatee County under wind chill advisory overnight until 10 a.m. Tuesday

A wind chill advisory is in effect for the Tampa Bay area until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Lows will be in the low 40s for much of Manatee County.
Farther to the north, it will be around 40 for Tampa Bay to low 30s for the Nature Coast. A freeze warning is in effect for Citrus County. The persistent clouds will prevent a frost though.
Tuesday will be breezy, mostly cloudy, cool with a small chance for some rain, especially inland. The cloud deck may break up a little. Highs will be in the upper 50s in Manatee County to low 50s in northern parts of Tampa Bay. Winds will still be northerly.
Wednesday will still be chilly with lows in the mid 40s for Tampa Bay to mid 30s north. There will be some areas of rain developing early as more upper-level energy rolls in over the shallow cool air. As this rolls past, it should be drier in the afternoon. Breezy conditions will continue. High temperatures will stay near 50 for northern counties.
Low pressure will develop in the Atlantic and move away, so there may be some sun later. But another big push of cooler air moves in after the rain ends.
Thursday will bring some upper 20s for northern counties in the morning. Frost is not likely to be an issue with the extremely dry air mass that will move in. But it will be below freezing for Citrus County south into at least Northern Hillsborough to Central Polk Counties. For Manatee County, temperatures could dip into the upper 30s.
The afternoon highs will be in the low 50s in Tampa Bay. It will be breezy, but there will be some sun.
Below-freezing low temperatures will return Friday and Saturday mornings for areas inland and north of Tampa Bay. It will stay dry through the weekend. Sunday will bring a little warming.
