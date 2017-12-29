Snow in Florida? It will feel like it. But probably not.

Winter is coming to Florida.

Some Tampa Bay meteorologists say there is a “miniscule” chance residents could see a snowflake or two in the area next Thursday. In the mean time, it will definitely get cooler.

WTSP meteorologist Grant Gilmore tweeted Friday only one weather model is showing sub-freezing temperatures and that the chance of snow would depend on if there is enough moisture or precipitation in the area to create snow.

Some low pressure will develop south of Florida Wednesday and will gain strength as it moves to the northeast, according to WTSP. It’s the strength and location of the storm that will mostly determine if there will be enough moisture in the air to form flakes.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

On @10NewsWTSP this morning I am breaking down the possibility of snow in Tampa next week. Spoiler Alert... chances are minuscule. pic.twitter.com/qRBCvnduXl — Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) December 29, 2017

Gilmore tweeted there has only been snow accumulations in Tampa twice since 1890, though snowflakes have been reported in Tampa 11 times.

A lot of chatter about the chance (SMALL) for a snowflake or two in #TampaBay next week. For the record, since 1890 there has only been accumulating snow in Tampa two times; flakes have only been reported 11 times in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/alTB6yArj9 — Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) December 29, 2017

ABC Action News meteorologists Shay Ryan and Greg Dee said it’s a long shot, but if Ryan was forecasting on Friday she would say there is a 10 percent chance of flurries.

However, the model could still change.

FLORIDA SNOW | It's a long shot but next Thur AM moisture and cold air may produce #snow showers or flurries near #Tampa. #flwx #florida https://t.co/uMVB16NZN6 pic.twitter.com/xzSQpIrW3p — Greg Dee (@GregDeeWeather) December 29, 2017

And Diane Kacmarik, meteorologist for Spectrum Bay News 9, is ruling out the chance of snow all together in the area.

“There’s no set up for snow here at all,” Kacmarik said. “If we had the set up for snow, we would have to have clouds and moisture.”

As of Friday, Kacmarik said she’s predicting the coolest it will be in the next week is 35, just a few degrees shy of freezing temperatures needed to make snow.

Even though it may not snow, the temperatures will certainly dip over the next week.

For Manatee County, Kacmarik said temperatures will stay in the 70s through Sunday, but cooler air is expected to come through on Monday and Tuesday’s high will be in the 50s. There’s some chances for rain after New Year’s Day, but nothing significant, she noted.