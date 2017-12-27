Partygoers dance in strobe lights to a DJ during the New Year’s Eve block party on Old Main Street on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 in downtown Bradenton.
Ringing in the New Year may require a sweater and umbrella

By Sara Nealeigh

December 27, 2017 09:34 AM

Hopefully you enjoyed a warm Christmas in Florida because the forecast for New Years is a bit frosty.

After a warm Christmas Eve day — the high was 77, according to The Weather Channel — things will start to cool down as the week wears on.

The National Weather Service is calling for a high near 75 on a partly sunny Thursday, dipping down to about 59 that night.

Friday will be similar, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 72, according to the NWS.

Temperatures continue their slow descent into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will see a high of about 70 but a cold front and rain will move in to start the new year, according to Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologists.

For the celebrations Sunday night, there’s a 20 percent chance of showers and storms with a low around 55, according to the NWS.

On New Year’s Day, the NWS calls for a 60 percent chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms. The high is expected to be near 68 that day.

The highs are expected to stay in the mid 60s to 70 in the week following the holiday, with some rain expected on Tuesday as well, according to The Weather Channel. Thursday is predicted to be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 70, before highs return to the mid-60s.

On the bright side, at least it’s warmer than in Pennsylvania, where the city of Erie got a record-setting amount of snow this weekend - more than 60 inches since Saturday, according to the New York Times.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

