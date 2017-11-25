Weather forecast: Sunny, less humid start to weekend

Saturday will become mostly sunny after morning fog and low clouds burn off. The drier and less humid air will continue through the day.
It will be cool again Saturday night with low temperatures near 60 around Tampa Bay.
Sunday will be partly sunny. The afternoon will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Upper level energy moving into the Eastern Gulf will bring a chance for some rain in the Gulf and south of Sarasota. Clouds may stream into the Tampa Bay area from the Gulf.
Never miss a local story.
Stronger reinforcing surface Canadian high pressure builds into the region early next week, bringing a dry and cooler air mass to the area into Monday with temperatures near seasonal averages through Monday.
The high pressure center moves along the Mid-Atlantic states Tuesday then into the Atlantic midweek.
Low level winds become easterly to northeasterly. Afternoon temperatures will be back around 80. Winds will be light.
Comments