Weather

Rain chances lower for the weekend

By Mike Clay

Bay News 9 Chief Meteorologist

September 15, 2017 9:46 PM

This weekend features lower rain chances.

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. The rain chance is 30 percent to 40 percent across the area.

Sunday features a 20 percent chance of storms.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this weekend. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Tropical forecast

Tropical Storm Jose is located over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, and Tropical Depression 14 is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about 1,100 miles east of the Windward Islands have become better organized since Thursday. Environmental conditions are conducive for development, and a tropical cyclone is expected to form over the weekend. Tropical storm or hurricane watches could be issued for portions of the Lesser Antilles on Saturday, and interests in those islands should closely monitor the progress of this system.

River Flood Warnings

  • Hillsborough River near Hillsborough River State Park
  • Anclote River at Elfers
  • Withlacoochee at Trilby
  • Withlacoochee River at Croom
  • Hillsborough River at Morris Bridge
  • Cypress Creek at Worthington Gardens
  • Alafia River at Lithia
  • Little Manatee River at Wimauma
  • Myakka River at Myakka River State Park
  • Peace River at Bartow

