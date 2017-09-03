Weather

September 3, 2017 9:21 AM

Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 3

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 3 storm early Sunday with 115 mph maximum sustained winds.

And, the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. advisory warned, “Some additional strengthening is forecast through Monday night.”

But also, “It is much too early to determine what direct impacts Irma will have on the Bahamas and the continental United States.”

Still, the NHC said, it’s hurricane season. Stay ready.

Irma continued to move west-southwest at about 15 mph. The storm is expected to slow on Sunday, then turn to the west on Monday.

The NHC advises the Leeward Islands, about 945 miles west of Irma, to keep track of the storm, but issued no other coastal warnings or watches.

As storms go, Irma is a compact system with hurricane-force winds up to 25 miles from the center and tropical storm winds up to 80 miles from the center.

The next full hurricane center advisory will be 11 a.m.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

