September 2, 2017 10:30 AM

Home destroyed after lightning strike sparks flames

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Lightning sparked a fire that destroyed a St. Petersburg home in the early hours of Saturday morning, authorities said.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue was called to a fire at 836 Glades Court N.E., St. Petersburg around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a release. The fire started when lightning struck the home.

The home was destroyed by the flames, according to fire officials. The homeowner was home when the fire started, and she was able to get outside safely.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

