Weather forecast: Moisture to slowly increase Thursday

Here’s your Tampa Bay area weather forecast for Thursday, with a preview of conditions through the end of the work week.
The drier air moved in right on cue to allow our area to dry out, which was a nice change of pace compared to the past few days.
Skies will be mostly clear overnight into early Thursday with just a stray chance of a shower. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 70s inland, but low 80s at the coast.
Thursday will feature slowly increasing moisture.
The first half of the day will be dry, but the late afternoon to evening will feature scattered storms drifting inland with the best coverage, ultimately ending up east of I-75. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
Friday will feature even more moisture back in our atmosphere, so expect the rain chance back up to about 50 percent and the storms will start earlier in the day near coastal areas.
Looking at the tropics, Tropical Depression Harvey is weakening over Louisiana, but still spreading tons of rain across the deep south.
In the far eastern Atlantic, meanwhile, is newly formed Tropical Storm Irma. It’s at least a week away from any land, but it will need to be watched as it heads due to west.
