Driver got stuck in flooded East Manatee County road

Driver got stuck in flooded East Manatee County road

Conditions deteriorate along Texas's Gulf Coast as Hurricane Harvey strengthens

Conditions deteriorate along Texas's Gulf Coast as Hurricane Harvey strengthens

Neighbors react to news of mother, infant dead in apartment

Neighbors react to news of mother, infant dead in apartment

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass

FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey

FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey

Video shows neglected animals seized from vet's home

Video shows neglected animals seized from vet's home

Crowd goes wild after squirrel runs onto field during Dolphins-Eagles preseason game

Crowd goes wild after squirrel runs onto field during Dolphins-Eagles preseason game

Man throws explosive device into restaurant

Man throws explosive device into restaurant

HOA tells Olathe couple they can no longer park in their driveway

HOA tells Olathe couple they can no longer park in their driveway

Daylight displays damage, storm's aftermath

Daylight displays damage, storm's aftermath

    Jordan Sepper was one of many drivers who got stuck when his car got flooded out while trying to drive down Tara Boulevard south of State Road 70 in East Manatee County.

Jordan Sepper was one of many drivers who got stuck when his car got flooded out while trying to drive down Tara Boulevard south of State Road 70 in East Manatee County. Jessica De Leon Bradenton Herald
Weather

Up to six inches of rain possible on Monday

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

August 28, 2017 7:08 AM

Manatee

As showers and thunderstorms continue to pester southwest Florida, the National Weather Service expects that between 3 inches and 6 inches of rained could be dumped on the Manatee County area.

A flood watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. Minor flooding has been reported on the Manatee River at Rye Bridge and Myakka Head, and moderate flooding was reported on the Myakka River at the Myakka River State Park in Sarasota County.

The National Weather Service advises drivers not to travel on flooded roads, as cars could become stuck and get swept away.

129726
Manatee County Public Works closed portions of Whitfield Avenue and Prospect Road on Monday due to flooding.

On Monday, Public Works closed two roads due to flooding: Whitfield Avenue from Lockwood Ridge Road to Tuttle Avenue, and Prospect Road from 63rd Avenue to Whitfield Avenue.

The area has seen a record amount of rain — just above 12 inches measured — over the past two days.

According to the weather service, as of Sunday morning 63 homes were flooded and 26 people had to be evacuated.

Sandbags continue to be available to those who need them from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., and Stormwater Ops, 511 39th St. E.

A rip current statement had also been issued for beaches along Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Anyone in Manatee County who wants information on a weather event can contact the citizen information hotline at 941-749-3547.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

