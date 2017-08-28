Up to six inches of rain possible on Monday

As showers and thunderstorms continue to pester southwest Florida, the National Weather Service expects that between 3 inches and 6 inches of rained could be dumped on the Manatee County area.

A flood watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. Minor flooding has been reported on the Manatee River at Rye Bridge and Myakka Head, and moderate flooding was reported on the Myakka River at the Myakka River State Park in Sarasota County.

The National Weather Service advises drivers not to travel on flooded roads, as cars could become stuck and get swept away.

Manatee County Public Works closed portions of Whitfield Avenue and Prospect Road on Monday due to flooding.

On Monday, Public Works closed two roads due to flooding: Whitfield Avenue from Lockwood Ridge Road to Tuttle Avenue, and Prospect Road from 63rd Avenue to Whitfield Avenue.

The area has seen a record amount of rain — just above 12 inches measured — over the past two days.

Sarasota to Bradenton 7-13" rain last 24 hrs. 63 homes flooded and 26 people evacuated in Manatee County. #flwx pic.twitter.com/GIH78N5GAX — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) August 27, 2017

According to the weather service, as of Sunday morning 63 homes were flooded and 26 people had to be evacuated.

Sandbags continue to be available to those who need them from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., and Stormwater Ops, 511 39th St. E.

A rip current statement had also been issued for beaches along Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Anyone in Manatee County who wants information on a weather event can contact the citizen information hotline at 941-749-3547.