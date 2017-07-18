A Bay News 9 viewer photographed clouds from a passing storms seen near Shephard’s Beach Resort on Clearwater Beach on Tuesday.
A Bay News 9 viewer photographed clouds from a passing storms seen near Shephard’s Beach Resort on Clearwater Beach on Tuesday. Bay News 9
Weather

July 18, 2017 10:46 PM

High rain chances again for Wednesday

By Diane Kacmarik

Bay News 9 Meteorologist

Look for early-day showers Wednesday and storms along the Gulf coast, and more widespread activity across inland sections of the peninsula Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the afternoon will again be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thursday’s winds will be light again, favoring storm development along the sea breeze near the coast first, then inland for the afternoon. Rain chance will be 60 percent.

On Friday and Saturday, the onshore wind pattern will be a little more defined. Showers and storms are likely to start earlier along the coast than previous days, and storms will shift inland for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s rain chance drops to around 30 to 40 percent, but the deep moisture returns on Monday, increasing the rain chance to at least 50 percent.

Temperatures will be seasonally warm and muggy, with afternoon highs within a few degrees of 90 each day. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

