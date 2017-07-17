Chance of storms Monday and throughout the week

The dog days of summer continue this week with chances of rain and highs expected to be near 90.
Monday will see a 30 percent chance of precipitation, with scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. and a high near 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Skies will be mostly sunny until Monday night, when clouds are expected to come in and the low is expected to be near 77, according to the NWS.
The rain chance starts near the coast and the Bay then spreads inland through the day, according to Bay News 9. An area of high pressure across the Florida peninsula will continue to move south over the next few days, creating chances of morning showers.
That chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around all week. Also sticking around is the heat, with highs expected to be in the low 90s, according to the NWS. Chances for rain are between 30 and 50 percent Tuesday through Saturday. Lows are expected to stay in the upper 70s.
So far this month, Manatee County has seen an average of nearly 6 inches of rain, according to rainfall information from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments