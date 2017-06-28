Thunderstorms to wind down, but flood warning issued

Thunderstorms on Wednesday evening will eventually wind down, leaving a partly cloudy sky overnight with Thursday morning lows in the mid 70s, according to Bay News 9 meteorologist Josh Linker.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Tampa on issued a flood warning Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon for the Manatee River near Myakka Head.
Heavy rain the last few days has caused the river at Myakka Head to rise to minor flood stage, the NWS said.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, river was at 11.8 feet — flood stage is 11 feet — with minor flooding occurring and minor flooding in the forecast.
The river was expected to continue rising to near 11.9 feet by late Wednesday evening, and the river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday morning, the NWS said.
Thursday’s forecast will be a lot like Wednesday’s weather with late afternoon or evening storms expected, Linker said.
Bay News 9 viewers in western Pasco County saw funnel clouds forming Wednesday evening that could be seen from the Port Richey and Hudson areas, and as far away as Spring Hill, according to the television station.
Tropical cyclone development is not expected through the weekend in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea or Atlantic ocean, according to Bay News 9.
Comments