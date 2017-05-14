Week warming up with highs in 90s

A ridge of high pressure in the upper levels moved into the Gulf on Sunday and will edge eastward over the next couple days.
So, Monday afternoon will be warmer. With an easterly wind, the Atlantic Coast will be cooler, and our side of the state heats up.
Skies will be mostly sunny to sunny on Monday with highs from 90 to the low 90s. If the sea breeze forms, it will stay right along the coast, so even the coastal counties will be near 90.
Tuesday will have a light generally easterly wind allowing a sea breeze. It will not make much progress inland though. High temperatures will edge into the low 90s to mid 90s.
Wednesday through Thursday afternoons will be the mid 90s. The sea breeze will stay near the coast, so most areas will not get the cooling effect.
Friday will be hot again, in the low to mid 90s. But there will be a 10 percent chance of an afternoon shower.
The heat continues through the weekend, with a nearly zero chance of rain.
Comments