Sunny skies return for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day on Sunday will be just slightly less humid than Saturday, but don’t expect any cooler air. Instead it will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a return of more sunshine. There will be a chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon.
Next week will have mostly sunny skies each day.
Monday and Tuesday will have a light generally easterly wind allowing a sea breeze. It will not make much progress inland though. High temperatures will edge into the low 90s.
A ridge of high pressure in the upper levels moves in and will stick around into the end of the week. High temperatures will move up again.
Wednesday through Friday will have highs in the mid 90s. The sea breeze will stay near the coast, so most areas will not get the cooling effect.
