Front on the way for the weekend

Lows on Friday will be similar to Thursday morning with 60s for most spots, but low 70s near the coast. There will be some haze or some smoke in some areas in the morning.
Friday will feature a stronger breeze from the west so that will keep our high temperatures from getting as high. Instead, our highs will mainly be in the 80s in the coastal counties, but around 90 inland.
Skies will go between mostly sunny and partly cloudy.
Friday night will be warm with partly cloudy skies and a breeze continuing from the west. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A front is on the way for Saturday, but unfortunately it looks like the front will weaken considerably by the time it reaches us. Therefore, we only expect some passing showers, but not a lot of substantial rain. There will be variably cloudy skies otherwise, with highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the 60s to near 70.
Slightly drier, less humid air will move behind the front, leading to a more pleasant day for Mother’s Day with mostly sunny skies and a breeze from the northwest. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Next week will feature increasing temperatures again with skies going between mostly sunny and partly cloudy. Monday will have a high around 90.
Comments