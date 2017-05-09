Weather forecast: Wednesday looks a lot like Tuesday

It was another dry, sunny day across the region. The humidity continues to run low also, which makes it feel very comfortable in the mornings and evenings, but it’s also what dries out the vegetation, keeping the drought issues high.
Skies will be clear overnight into early Wednesday morning with lows in the 60s and 50s.
Keep in mind that the smoke from area fires will again tend to settle to the ground overnight into the morning. After the sun comes up the air will start to move and the smoke will rise, very similar to what fog does.
Wednesday will be another dry day with mostly sunny skies. It will likely be the hottest day of the week with most areas seeing highs in the low to mid 90s.
There will be a sea breeze that comes in from the gulf in the afternoon, so it will be slightly cooler near the coast with slowly dropping temperatures inland through the evening as the sea breeze works its way inland.
Thursday will be the start of a different wind pattern. We will still see highs in the 90s inland, but coastal areas will be held to the 80s due to a wind from the west. That will basically keep our temperatures in check headed into the weekend.
