Temperatures, humidity to rise this week

ST. PETERSBURG Monday looks to be the last day of comfortable weather for the foreseeable future.
Monday’s winds will quickly shift northwesterly. The warming trend will kick in by afternoon under sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. It will still be a little breezy. The humidity will still be reasonable for this one last day.
Winds will be lighter on Tuesday, but a sea breeze will move inland, which will help to keep temperatures at the coast lower. Inland areas though will get into the low 90s. Humidity will move up just a little more. Skies will be sunny.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Some high clouds will start moving in. It will get more humid.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s for Tampa bay to low 90s inland.
Friday’s winds will be from the west-southwest, bringing the humidity up. Highs will be in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. It will be muggy.
The next front might be strong enough to push a batch of moisture ahead of it into our area by Saturday, so there could be some showers or even storms.
