Overnight storms to bring cooler air Friday

While you’re (probably) sleeping, a stream of storms will be showering the Tampa Bay area.
According to the National Weather Service, the Bradenton area will have chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then likely showers with the possibility of a thunderstorm until 5 a.m.
By the time the sun rises, the majority of the bad weather will have dissipated, according to Bay News 9 meteorologist Brian McClure.
That string of precipitation will bring on cooler weather Friday, with the high forecasted at 76 degrees. There’s expected to be a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m., then the sky will slowly become sunny throughout the day.
Saturday’s high temperature will also be 76 degrees, with sunny skies all day.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
