Friday’s forecast could set record highs in some areas

An upper level ridge of high pressure will be overhead through the weekend. This will keep temperatures well above normal.
On Friday, prevailing winds will be southeast.
This combined with the upper level high above will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 90s inland. The coastal areas though, will be in the upper 80s to near 90 due to the westerly sea breeze.
Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny.
Friday’s forecast could break or reach record highs:
▪ Sarasota/Bradenton: Forecast high 90 — Record high 92 in 1974
▪ Tampa: Forecast high 91 — Record high 91 in 1996
▪ St. Petersburg downtown: Forecast high 90 — Record high 90 in 1940
▪ Clearwater: Forecast high 93 — Record high 89 in 2014
▪ Brooksville: Forecast high 95 — Record high 95 in 1958
▪ Winter Haven: Forecast high 98 — Record high 96 in 1998
(If Winter Haven hits 98, it will be a tie for the warmest ever in April.)
Saturday looks fairly similar. The sea breeze in the afternoon, though is likely to pop a shower or two.
Highs continue to be well above normal with fairly high humidity into Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny with some high clouds.
The rain chance will be very slim.
The high pressure in the upper levels will shift east into the Atlantic by the beginning of next week. Afternoon temperatures will drop down just a slight bit.
Overall, high temperatures will stay above normal during the day and overnight. Some fog is likely each morning. There will also be a slight chance of afternoon to early evening showers along the sea breeze each day.
An area of low pressure develops over Missouri on Sunday with a cold front extending south through Louisiana and eastern Texas. By Monday, the weak cold front will drop into our area and become stationary for a few days.
It won’t bring us any lower humidity or much cooler temperatures but it might bring a chance of scattered showers for a few days.
