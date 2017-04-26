Warming trend kicking in

The warming trend we’ve been talking about is now starting to kick in. You’ll notice a big difference Thursday afternoon as temperatures soar into the upper 80s for coastal regions and low 90s for inland areas.
Skies will be mostly sunny. The humidity will also be noticeably higher.
Friday will feature the hottest temperatures we’ve seen since last year with highs easily getting to the low 90s, and even some mid 90s inland.
The atmospheric moisture will increase just enough to produce a couple isolated showers late Friday along the sea breeze boundary. Otherwise you can just expect a mix of sun and clouds.
Expect a hot weekend ahead with an early summer feel in the air. A front will approach our area next Monday into Tuesday.
