Temperatures expected to rise as weekend approaches

Though the cool breezy days of the weekend were a relief, summer-like heat could be sneaking into the upcoming forecast.
Cooler temperatures will continue into Wednesday morning with lows expected to be in the 60s, according to Bay News 9. Wednesday night looks to be clear and cool with lows in the 60.
During the day Wednesday, along with the rest of the week, will warm up into the low to mid 80s, according to Bay News 9. As the week progresses, things will continue to warm up as highs are expected to reach the upper 80s with humidity coming Friday.
By the weekend, temperatures will be near 90 degrees in Bradenton, but a chance of rain could cool things off again come Monday according to the National Weather Service.
