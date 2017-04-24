Last blast of cool spring air here through Tuesday

The front came through and we’re seeing fantastic conditions for this time of year, with much cooler air. Soak it in, as this might be our last blast of cool spring air before we start trending toward summer temperatures.
Skies will go between partly cloudy and mostly clear into early Tuesday morning. Lows will be cooler, mainly in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday will be another gorgeous day for this time of year with low humidity, a nice breeze off the gulf, and below average temperatures with highs barely reach the low 80s in the mid afternoon. Skies will go between partly cloudy and mostly sunny.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear and perfect with lows dropping into the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Wednesday will be a nice day also with highs in the low to mid 80s. There will still be an onshore breeze, which will keep us from getting too warm. Skies will be mostly sunny that day and the humidity will still be low.
