Weather forecast: Brief cool down after front comes through Monday

Monday will feature a cold front moving through early with only limited showers as it passes. Unfortunately, there will not be a lot of rain from it since it will pass so quickly. Once it does, the winds will shift and come in from the west-northwest. That will result in a cooler day with highs in the upper 70s. It will be breezy. Humidity will be dropping through the day.
Monday night will be mostly clear. The lower dew points will let temperatures drop into the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with highs near 80. The humidity will still be reasonably low.
On Wednesday, the humidity will start edging back up, but highs will stay near normal for this time of the year.
Thursday into Friday, the temperatures will move back up as a ridge of high pressure builds back in the upper levels. Highs will be getting back to the upper 80s to around 90 by the end of the week. Skies will generally be partly cloudy. A sea breeze will form each afternoon.
Next weekend will be warm and on the muggy side.
