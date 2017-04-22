Weather forecast: Chance of rain continues Sunday

Sunday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of mainly afternoon scattered showers or a couple storms.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with any lingering shower moving out or dying down. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70.
Monday will feature a cold front moving through quickly with only limited showers as it passes. Unfortunately, we do not expect a lot of rain from it as it will pass so quickly. Once it does, the winds will shift and come in from the northwest. That will result in a cooler day with highs in the upper 70s. Humidity will be dropping through the day.
Monday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs near 80.
From next Wednesday into next Friday the temperatures will gradually warm back up, getting back to the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.
Skies will generally go between mostly clear and partly cloudy during that time.
