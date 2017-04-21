Rain chances increase Sunday

Saturday will be similar to the past couple days with sunny skies in the morning going partly cloudy in the afternoon. Morning lows Saturday will be in the 60s. It will be a warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, but low 80s for the coast.
There will only be a 10 percent chance of a shower late in the day, mainly over Polk County.
Sunday will feature an increase in atmospheric moisture, therefore a better chance of scattered showers and storms — likely about a 30 to 40 percent coverage. Highs on Sunday will be near the mid 80s.
A cold front is on the way for Monday morning that will bring in a slightly cooler air mass for a couple days.
Comments