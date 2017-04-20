Dry conditions with highs in 80s

Dry air is dominating again in our atmosphere, so no showers will be in the area through Friday.
The east breeze is bringing in a comfortable, less humid air mass, which will result in slightly lower lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s for most spots.
Friday will start with a breeze from the east in the morning followed by winds dying down during the day and a sea breeze from the west developing at the coast.
Skies will go between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Coastal locations will stop in the low 80s while inland areas could still reach the upper 80s.
Friday night will be nice with an onshore breeze and lows in the 60s under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.
This weekend will feature increasing humidity and atmospheric moisture, which could be a good thing for our area. If the moisture comes far enough north, we could be looking at a decent chance of rain showers by late Sunday into early Monday.
Comments