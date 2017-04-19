Drier air sticking around into Friday

Thursday will start with mostly sunny skies and a breezy east wind. The winds will die down during the day, with a slight sea breeze developing right at the coast.
That sea breeze, however, will not move far inland. Therefore, most high temperatures will again top out in the mid to upper 80s inland, while the coast will have highs in the low 80s.
Skies will go partly cloudy during the day Thursday, but we won’t have any showers in the area, as the atmosphere will be too dry. The dry air will stick around into Friday, too, so expect two days of just dry conditions with no chance of rain.
Thursday night will go from partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows will again be mild in the 60s.
Friday will start out sunny and then go partly cloudy in the afternoon. The sea breeze will be slightly stronger off the gulf, allowing for highs in the low to mid 80s for coastal regions, while inland areas still are in the mid to upper 80s.
There will be a cold front moving through our area by early Monday, which result in some changed to our weather pattern Sunday into Monday.
