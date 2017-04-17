Weather

April 17, 2017 11:53 PM

Warm week expected with slight chance of rain

By Sara Nealeigh

Bradenton

The dry conditions don’t stand much of a chance to see relief in the coming week.

While there are chances of showers in the area, the chances are low, and temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s throughout the week.

Tuesday will see a high near 83 degrees with a 20 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. that will continue until before 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The low for Tuesday night will cool to about 65.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s Wednesday through Saturday. All three days are expected to see a high near 84 degrees and be mostly sunny, with lows in the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service.

The Bradenton area isn’t expected to see another chance of rain until Sunday, when there’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms that will continue into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite the chances for rain, the temperatures won’t drop much. Sunday’s high is predicted to be near 83, with a low around 67. Monday is also expected to have a high near 80, according to the National Weather Service.

