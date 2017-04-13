Sunny, breezy, dry conditions to continue

Our nice weather conditions continue with no major changes into Friday. Skies will be mostly clear overnight into early Friday morning.
The breeze from the east is keeping our humidity low. It will be breezy during the early morning hours before dying down during the day.
Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Friday will feature sunny to partly cloudy skies. The good news is the east breeze is keeping our humidity low, which is why it’s comfortable.
That same east breeze, however, is why our high temperatures are running a few degrees above average, as we don’t get our cooling sea breeze from the gulf in this pattern.
The other slight negative is this type of pattern leads to dry conditions. It’s a very normal pattern for this time of year, but we have been spoiled the past few years with above average rainfall, so now all of a sudden the dry weather feels more impressive.
Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s. No major changes are expected for the weekend with nice conditions persisting.
