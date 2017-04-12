Highs in low 80s, mostly sunny Thursday

Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies going mostly sunny. It will be another day with a breeze from the east, which will keep our sea breeze at our coast.
Therefore, most locations across our area will have highs in the mid 80s once again with very little variation. Along the immediate coast it will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Friday will feature the same type of weather with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and the persistent east breeze. Although it might seem strange, this is actually a very normal pattern for this time of year. It’s also very normal to be this dry — there have been Aprils in the past where we didn’t pick up any rain the entire month.
