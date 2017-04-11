High in the mid 80s Wednesday with slight chance of a shower

It was another nice day Tuesday across the region with a breeze from the east. In this wind pattern, the warmest air moves to our side of the state while the other side of the state is cooler due to the winds coming in from the Atlantic.
Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies going partly cloudy. The difference is there will be a small batch of moisture passing by to our south. This will be just enough moisture to produce a few isolated showers as it passes. Don’t get excited for a lot of rain, but you might get lucky and get one of the showers. The best chance will tend to be from the Bay southward.
Highs will again be in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will feature partly cloudy skies with any isolated shower moving west into the Gulf and then back to just dry conditions. There will again be a breeze that picks up from the east in the evening.
The rest of the week into the weekend looks mainly dry with very little change to the ongoing pattern.
