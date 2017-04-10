Look for highs in the 80s in coming days

We had a cool weekend, but we’re now into a very typical spring pattern for Tampa Bay where the afternoons are warm, but the mornings and evenings are pleasant.
This is also the time of year when it’s typically dry with only limited rain chances. So expect the risk of wildfires to continue over the next couple months until we get into our rainy season pattern.
Tuesday will feature sunny skies in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. The breeze will be from the east, which will keep our sea breeze pinned at the coast again. That means it will be warm area-wide as the warmest air gets pushed across the state toward us.
Therefore, there will not be much variation in the highs across the region, even at the coast. We’ll get into the mid 80s in most spots.
Tuesday night will go from partly cloudy back to clear with lows again in the 50s north, but 60s from the Bay south.
Wednesday will be almost the exact same pattern, with sunny skies in the morning followed by partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will again be in the mid 80s.
There could be just enough moisture cross the state Thursday to give us some late day scattered showers, but it appears to be a low coverage of showers at this time.
