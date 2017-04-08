Weather forecast: Cooler night, warmer Sunday

Saturday night will get cool again since the dew points stayed low during the afternoon Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s for much of the Tampa Bay area. Skies will be clear.
Sunday will again be mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Winds will shift to the northeast, but the low humidity will continue. Highs will increase to the upper 70s, but will stay near normal for this time year.
Temperatures and humidity will start moving up gradually for the workweek. Highs will move back into the 80s. The rain chance will be near zero through the week.
Winds will be easterly for most of the week. Skies will start off mostly clear, but some low clouds will spread in from the Atlantic each afternoon this week. It will be a little breezy each afternoon as well.
Comments