Weather forecast: Chilly start to weekend

Here’s your Tampa area forecast for late Friday evening and on through the weekend.
The blast of cool air came roaring into the area as expected. Enjoy the cooler air while it lasts because we all know it won’t be much longer before we’re seeing summer temperatures.
Skies will be mainly clear with a chilly start to Saturday. The lows will be in the 40s to low 50s for most spots.
Saturday will feature sunny skies with a breeze from the north. It will not be as breezy as the past couple days, but it will still be enough to continue pumping in a cool, dry air mass. High temperatures will get to the low to mid 70s in the afternoon.
Saturday night will be another chilly night for this time of year with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Sunday will wrap up the weekend on a nice note, with mostly sunny skies and highs warming back to the upper 70s to around 80.
Next week will begin our warming trend with temperatures getting back to more typical Florida numbers.
