Southerly wind keeps humidity high

Skies will be variably cloudy Wednesday morning with some patchy areas of fog. It will be a muggy morning, with lows in the low to mid 70s.
The southerly wind will continue into Wednesday, so expect continued high humidity and warm conditions. Skies will start mostly cloudy but then go partly sunny to mostly sunny during the day.
Highs will easily be in the mid to upper 80s near the coast, while inland areas get into the low 90s. There will be a small chance of an isolated shower inland in the afternoon along the sea breeze, but the coverage will be less than 10 percent.
The best chance of rain will come early that morning with the front pushing through by mid morning. That means the high temperature for Thursday will actually be in the morning in the mid 70s.
After that, the temperatures will actually drop during the day. It will usher in a blast of much cooler air, with clearing skies and a strong northwest wind.
Comments