Scattered showers possible for Friday

On Friday, a mid to upper level trough will dig into the Southeastern United States, and a front will move toward our area.
This brings a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for Friday.
The upper level support will be moving away from our area, so we will likely end up with a broken line of showers moving through the area. Friday’s rain chance is 40 percent.
High temperatures will be in the low 80s tomorrow.
The weekend will be mostly sunny to partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and to near 90 inland.
