Wednesday’s weather remains wonderful

Wednesday will be another beautiful day, but it will get warm over inland areas, where highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Closer to the coast the highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s due to the afternoon sea breeze moving in from the gulf. Skies will go between mostly sunny and partly cloudy.
Water temperatures are slowly warming up and are now in the low 70s, compared to the chilly 60s from the past couple weeks.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Thursday will feature almost the exact same conditions, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and warm highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, but low 80s closer to the coast.
A front is on the way for Friday that will bring an increase in winds and clouds. There will even be some showers that move in from the gulf, which will be a welcome sight since we have not seen much rain in a while. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s.
