Plenty of sun, warm temperatures and little chance of rain in week ahead

High temperatures will continue to climb into the mid and upper 80s over the next seven days, with lows dipping only into the mid and even upper 60s for Manatee County, according to Bay News 9.
Bay News 9 Meteorologist Diane Kacmarik reports that the sea breeze might allow for an isolated shower inland Sunday. But overall, it looks like a nice end to the weekend, especially for those looking to attend the final day of the DeSoto Seafood Festival at Sutton Park in Palmetto.
High pressure will dominate a good chunk of the week, according to Kacmarik, and the next front Friday will not bring much relief, offering only a slight chance of rain.
