Weekend weather forecast: wonderful

Look for lows in the 60s and breezy winds into the early morning hours, but then the winds will die down during the day Saturday.
So if you have boating plans, know that it will be choppy into early Saturday, but then improving after that.
The weekend is looking fantastic with a continuation of the nice weather. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. The humidity will remain low.
Sunday will be the warmer day with highs in the mid 80s and only a light breeze.
Nothing but warm and dry weather next week.
Comments