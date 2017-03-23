Splendid weather for Friday, weekend

Skies will be partly cloudy and then go mostly clear into early Friday morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s for the morning with a breeze from the east.
Friday will be a return to nearly perfect conditions. Skies will be mostly sunny, and highs in the afternoon will top out around 80. The breeze from the east will continue pumping in a less humid air mass, keeping the nice feel to the air.
Friday night will be mostly clear and nice with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.
The weekend is looking fantastic with a continuation of the nice weather. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s, while Sunday will be the warmer of the weekend days with highs in the mid 80s.
