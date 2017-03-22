Breezy day with some clouds Thursday

Clouds will be on the increase into early Thursday morning, with an isolated shower possible. There will be some areas of fog, especially near the coastal locations of Citrus, Hernando, Pasco and Pinellas counties.
With a northeast wind, there will be a push of moisture that crosses the state from the Atlantic. Expect mild morning lows in the low to mid 60s.
It will be a much breezier day for Thursday, with a northeast wind at about 10 to 20 mph. Intervals of clouds will come in from the Atlantic and pass through our area, so expect variably cloudy skies.
There will also be a few batches of scattered showers that pass through the area, with most of it on the light side. High temperatures will be a little lower, topping out in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Friday will start with sunny skies in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will still be breezy with a wind from the east. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
The weekend will be fantastic with sunny to partly cloudy skies both days. It will be a little warmer, but nothing extreme with highs in the low 80s expected both days.
