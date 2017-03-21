Plenty of sunshine on tap for Wednesday

Our string of nice weather days continues, with only subtle changes. There will be a little bit of early morning patchy fog Wednesday, but it will burn off quickly, leading to another nice day.
Wednesday will feature abundant sunshine again with only some patchy clouds later in the day. There will be an onshore breeze, so that will mean coastal areas will be cooler with highs only in the 70s, but inland areas will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. There could easily end up being a ten degree temperature difference from the coast to inland areas.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with areas of patchy fog. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday will be the day when a batch of fast-moving moisture moves through the area. It will not be like a typical weather system coming from the west; rather, it will be a batch of moisture moving from the northeast down through our area.
There will be more clouds around that day with a few passing scattered showers. It will not be a solid rain event, but rather one where some locations get a little rain and most locations do not see anything at all.
Highs will be reversed that day, with the cooler highs inland in the 70s and coastal locations getting to the low 80s due to the winds being from the northeast.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with any lingering showers diminishing and clearing out.
