Lots of sunshine, warmer temperatures Saturday

The coldest weather is now past us. From here going forward we’ll see a gradual warming trend with our temperatures getting back to more seasonable levels.
It will still be a cool start to the morning Saturday with lows in the 50s, but it will not be nearly as chilly as the past few mornings.
Saturday will be a gorgeous day with tons of sunshine and a fantastic afternoon with the highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will be the warmest day we’ve had since last weekend.
The winds will be much lighter also, so that will make for great boating and beach conditions.
Saturday night will be great for any outdoor activities planned. Skies will be mostly clear and lows will be in the 50s.
Another front will come through the area Sunday, but it will be much weaker than the last front and it will not bring any rain with it. All it will do is reinforce the dry conditions and comfortable temperatures.
The front will increase the winds, however. So if you have boating plans this weekend, do them Saturday, since Sunday will be breezy.
Sunday will go from partly cloudy in the morning to sunny by midday. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s.
