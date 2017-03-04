Breezy with highs in 70s for Sunday

Strong high pressure to our north moves east into the Atlantic. So Sunday’s winds will shift to the east. On Sunday, more clouds will move in. It will be breezy, especially during the daytime hours. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. The evening will be cool again.
Monday will be breezy with easterly winds again. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s, but the humidity stays reasonable. It will be cool again Monday night. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy.
Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies and mainly dry weather. Afternoon temperatures will edge up to the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will be lighter. A sea breeze may form at the coast.
A front will move into the area with extra clouds on Wednesday. The rain chance will be slim, but an isolated shower will be possible.
This front will not be strong, so high temperatures following the front will drop little. The humidity will drop though, so it will be cooler at night.
