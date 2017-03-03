Chilly early on Saturday, highs later in the 70s

It will be a chilly Saturday morning with lows in the 40s and 50s across the region. But it will shape up to be a perfect Florida afternoon.
Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the afternoon will top out in the mid 70s.
The winds will be breezy again from the northeast though, so that will make it feel a little cooler, especially on the coast and in shady areas.
Those winds will be the only negative to the forecast, as it will result in bad boating conditions again. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect.
Saturday night will go from partly cloudy to mostly clear. It will be another cool night with lows in the 50s and 40s.
Sunday will wrap up the weekend on a nice note, with skies going partly cloudy, but highs will still get into the mid 70s.
Comments