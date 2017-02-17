Chance of rain later Saturday, but Sunday will be sunny

Saturday brings increasing clouds, going from partly sunny to mostly cloudy. There will be a batch of showers with a few thunderstorms that will pass through the area. The likely timing will be in the afternoon to evening.
Most of the rain will move out Saturday night with just a few lingering sprinkles or light showers into early Sunday morning.
Highs on Saturday will be milder in the mid 70s as warmer air gets pushed back into the region on a southerly breeze. Saturday night will be mild with lows in the 60s.
Any lingering sprinkle will quickly move our early Sunday morning by about sunrise. Clouds will also break up with a return of sunshine quickly Sunday.
There is no blast of cool air on the backside of this weather system, so expect that our high temperatures will actually go up Sunday into Monday with more sun. Highs will be in the upper 70s Sunday afternoon. Lows Sunday night will be in the 50s.
Comments