Foggy morning Tuesday as harsher weather is expected later this week

The National Weather Service is advising a continuation of Monday’s morning fog.
In a hazardous weather outlook report put out Tuesday, patchy dense fog again covered the west central Florida area. Be sure to drive slowly, use low-beam lights and leave plenty of room between yourself and the car in front of you.
The NWS also advised that an area of low pressure will bring an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms to the Manatee area Wednesday that will repeat Saturday.
In the late morning and afternoon Wednesday, there is a possibility of high winds of at least 20 miles per hour, which will affect boating conditions as well.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
