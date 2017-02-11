Sunny and in the upper 70s on Sunday

It will be sunny for Sunday. Highs will be in upper 70s. Winds will stay light with an afternoon sea breeze forming.
On Monday, a trailing cold front from a low offshore the New England coast will be working its way south into the Tampa Bay area during Monday afternoon and night. Limited moisture along and ahead of the front should limit rain chances with its passage. A few sprinkles may occur.
Expect some clouds and a wind shift to the northwest in its wake. With the extra clouds, highs will be knocked down a couple degrees into the mid 70s.
Monday night through Tuesday night, the front will become stationary across the southern peninsula of Florida.
On Tuesday, winds will be light, and highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
On Wednesday, a stronger cold front approaches. South winds will increase and the humidity will shoot up. There will be a chance for showers. Behind the front, cooler air will move in from Thursday to at least Friday.
